Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $291,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 877,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,934. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

