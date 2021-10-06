Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. 70,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,746. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.