RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 4.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.49. 8,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of RPC by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
