RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 4.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.49. 8,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.13.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of RPC by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.