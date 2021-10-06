RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.37

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.37 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.57). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 39,012 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.35 million and a P/E ratio of 56.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

