Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

RUS stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,255. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.13. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.34 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,474,645. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

