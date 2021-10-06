Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SPT stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.