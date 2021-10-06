Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $37,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $5,813,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

RHP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

