Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSEARCA BRW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 141,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,663,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

