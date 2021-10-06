Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

9/13/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT Inc alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.