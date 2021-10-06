Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for second-quarter 2021 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over vaccinations for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the second quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 155,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

