Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $153.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.57.

SAIA stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.52. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,813. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

