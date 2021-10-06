Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.