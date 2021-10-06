Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 31,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.