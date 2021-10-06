Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires 106,840 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 447.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 2.2% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

APTV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.79. 67,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,689. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.