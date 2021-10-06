Sandbar Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 179.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after buying an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.57. 165,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,415. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

