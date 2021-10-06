Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 63,699 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,699 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,860. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

