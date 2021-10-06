Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

