Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SPHDF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

