Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $29.34

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $30.17. Sapiens International shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

