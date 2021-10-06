Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

SAR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

