Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF opened at $258.70 on Wednesday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $258.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.58.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.