SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,054. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

