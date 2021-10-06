Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

