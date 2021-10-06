Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Burcon NutraScience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,371. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Burcon NutraScience Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.