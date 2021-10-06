Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

VNM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 23,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,032. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

