Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,125 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock remained flat at $$2.29 during trading on Wednesday. 64,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

