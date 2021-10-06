Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,210.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

