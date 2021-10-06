Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 95,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter.

IYM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.46. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $141.81.

