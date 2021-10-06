Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,011. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,912,756 shares of company stock valued at $24,358,212 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

