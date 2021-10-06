Scotiabank Increases WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.30

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,561. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

