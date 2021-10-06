SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

