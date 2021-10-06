Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano Sells 26,139 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 4,385,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.