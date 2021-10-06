Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.42

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 77899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

