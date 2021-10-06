SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 2,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

