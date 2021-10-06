Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON STS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.72). 155,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52-week low of GBX 183.63 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £208.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

In other Securities Trust of Scotland news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £213,000 ($278,285.86).

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

