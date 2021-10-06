Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. 80,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,813. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

