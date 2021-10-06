Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,912. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

