Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $30,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 358,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,071,393. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

