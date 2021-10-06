Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $39.74 million and $18.49 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00236881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00103041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

