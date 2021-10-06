Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.