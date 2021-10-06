SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $232,128.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 229,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,568. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

