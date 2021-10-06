SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.93. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,257 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,585 shares of company stock worth $6,145,940 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

