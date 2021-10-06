Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on October 21st

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

