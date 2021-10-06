Sentinel Trading Down 5.4% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $177.67 million and approximately $927,100.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,631,857,208 coins and its circulating supply is 5,053,229,350 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

