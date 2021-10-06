Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up 5.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of Service Co. International worth $128,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 29,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

