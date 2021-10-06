Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lennar by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. 2,638,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,015. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.