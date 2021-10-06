Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.70 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. 484,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $281.39. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.71.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

