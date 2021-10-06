Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $96.29. 193,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

