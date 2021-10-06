SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

