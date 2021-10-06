SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 216.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. 50,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,738. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.